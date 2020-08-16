1 hour ago - World

Belarus draws largest protest yet as Lukashenko rejects election do-over

Belarus opposition supporters attend a demonstration in central Minsk on Aug. 16. Photo: Sergei Gapon/AFP via Getty Images

Tens of thousands of protesters rallied in the Belarus capital of Minsk on Sunday as President Aleksandr Lukashenko, the man known as "Europe's last dictator," rejected calls to hold a new election and accused NATO of massing at the country's western border.

Why it matters: It was the eighth day of demonstrations since Lukashenko proclaimed a landslide victory over pro-democracy opposition in an election widely viewed as rigs, and likely the largest protest in the history of the former Soviet republic, according to the New York Times.

The state of play: Lukashenko's claims of a military buildup by NATO, which the Western alliance denied, came after the authoritarian leader revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had pledged "comprehensive security assistance" if necessary to fight back foreign forces.

  • Condemning anti-government protesters as "rats" controlled by "puppeteers" and "outsiders," Lukashenko warned at a rally that Belarus would "perish as a state" if the election were rerun, according to AP.
  • Many of the supporters at the rally, which was dwarfed by upwards of 100,000 people who turned out to protest, had to be bused in from towns and villages outside of Minsk — reflecting Lukashenko's dwindling support, according to the Times.
  • The protest took on a lighter and more celebratory tone than the nightly demonstrations, which have resulted in over 6,000 arrests and an untold number of injuries as protesters violently clash with riot police.

The big picture: The European Union's foreign ministers agreed on Friday to prepare sanctions against Belarusian officials for "violence, repression and the falsification of election results."

  • The U.S. has condemned the election as "not free or fair," but it's unclear if the Trump administration plans to take any punitive steps.
  • The foreign minister of neighboring Lithuania, where main opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is in hiding, has referred to Lukashenko on Twitter as the "former president of Belarus."
On the ground
Lukashenko speaks at his own rally. Photo: Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images
Protesters near the Minsk Hero City Obelisk. Photo: Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images
Protesters former white and red flag of Belarus. Photo: Sergei Gapon/AFP via Getty Images

Rebecca Falconer
19 hours ago - World

Belarus president: Putin promises security assistance amid protests

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, at a 2017 summit in Minsk. Photo: Mikhail Metzel/AFP via Getty Images

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko said Saturday his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, had pledged "comprehensive security assistance," as protests over last week's elections continue to sweep the country, per state news agency Belta.

Why it matters: The statement adds to tensions in Belarus, where authorities have cracked down on demonstrations over last Sunday’s presidential elections, which Lukashenko claimed to have won in a landslide but which has been widely viewed as rigged. At least one protester has died, hundreds have been injured and thousands have been arrested during the unrest. Many have been tortured, the Financial Times notes.

Ursula Perano
Aug 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy

In photos: Protestors gather at postmaster general's home, demanding USPS action

Demonstrators on Saturday gathered outside the home of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to protest his leadership amid allegations of limiting mail-in voting ahead of the 2020 general election.

The state of play: Congress is seeking $25 billion in aid for USPS ahead of an anticipated spike in mail-in voting this November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 14 hours ago - Science

California hit by blackouts and wildfires amid heat wave

Firefighters battle the Lake Fire near Lake Hughes, California, on Aug. 15. The National Weather Service said Californians can expect excessive heat through Wednesday. Photo: Nick Ut/Getty Images

California is being gripped by a searing heat wave that's prompted power companies to warn of outages across the state over Saturday night, as firefighters struggle to contain several massive wildfires. Over a million people have been affected by the blackouts, per the Los Angeles Times.

The big picture: The Lake Fire, which has destroyed property and burned 14,714 acres, was 12%contained per CalFire. The Ranch Fire has razed some 2,500 acres and has yet to be contained. Los Angeles County said smoke from both blazes "has caused unhealthy air quality" in nearby neighborhoods. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning after a "firenado" was spotted near the Loyalton fire in Sierra County, which has burned some 20,000 acres and was 5% contained, per the Tahoe National Forest page.

