Huge fire erupts in Beirut port month after deadly explosion

A large fire erupted in Beirut's port Thursday, according to the Lebanese Army, as the city continues to recover from a deadly blast last month that killed at least 190 people and injured 6,500.

What's happening: The fire began in a warehouse that had been damaged in the August explosion — one of the few in the port that had not been leveled by that blast, according to the New York Times. The cause of the fire — or the extent of its damage — is not yet clear, but army helicopters are assisting in efforts to extinguish the blaze, per AP.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.