Beijing closes food market amid fears of second wave of coronavirus

Photo: Cui Nan/China News Service via Getty Images

Beijing has entered "wartime mode," with police guards and lockdowns, after a number of confirmed coronavirus cases tied to the Chinese capital's largest wholesale food market has threatens to unleash a second wave of infections, The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: This latest outbreak in China highlights the virus's ability to reappear as restrictions are lifted, AP notes. The fresh cases come more than 50 days after the last local case was confirmed.

The state of play: Authorities in Beijing are closely monitoring food markets given the nature of COVID-19's spread. The first known cluster of virus cases was found at the Huanan market in Wuhan, China.

  • Officials have confirmed multiple symptomatic and asymptomatic cases among people associated with the Xinfadi market and at another market in the Haidian district.
  • Other markets in Beijing have either closed entirely or partially to mitigate the spread, per the Post.
  • By the end of Friday, Beijing authorities swabbed over 1,900 market workers in major supermarkets and food markets in the capital city, and had collected over 5,400 environmental samples.

What they're saying: Xu Hejian, a spokesperson for the Beijing municipal government, said, "We would like to warn everyone not to drop their guard even for a second in epidemic prevention control: we must be prepared for a prolonged fight with the virus.”

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Vietnam could be a rare success story amid the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to rapid contact tracing, early quarantine efforts starting in February, and accessible information quickly given to citizens via text message.

By the numbers: Over 7.5 million people have tested positive for COVID-19, per Johns Hopkins. More than 420,000 people have died and over 3.5 million have recovered from the virus.

Coronavirus curve rises in Florida and Texas

Customers sit outside on the patio at Eight Row Flint in Houston, Texas, on May 22. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

Florida reported the most new coronavirus infections in one day on Friday, while Texas reached the same milestone on Thursday, according to state health department and Johns Hopkins data.

Why it matters: Both states have continued to ease lockdown restrictions despite the rising infection rates. Florida entered its second phase of reopening last Friday, and Texas is well into its third phase, as both states allow most or all businesses to admit half as many people as they typically would.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released "common sense" guidance Friday to help people weigh the risks of attending or hosting events and gatherings and interacting with people as states and businesses reopened this month.

Why it matters: The strong recommendations for attendees of large gatherings to wear cloth face coverings if shouting, chanting or singing takes place comes as protests continue nationwide and President Trump re-ups his campaign rallies for the summer.

