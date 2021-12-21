Sign up for our daily briefing

The alternative to BBB: Supply-side progressivism

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Build Back Better bill might be dead, but it isn't buried. The progressive agenda remains, and substantial parts of it will reappear in Congress in the new year.

  • If those parts are focused in such a way as to minimize costs, they're likely to feature fewer subsidies and more of an emphasis on increasing the supply of crucial services.

Why it matters: From housing to child care to energy and education, the U.S. is beset by rising costs for the goods and services needed most — and part of the reason is there isn’t enough to go around. Economists and other experts worry that subsidizing those costs could make things worse.

Between the lines: Instead of reducing the rising costs of essential services like child care, the now-dead BBB bill would have mandated higher wages and greater credentials for workers, and then offset higher costs with hefty subsidies.

  • In a November column in the New York Times, Samuel Hammond, Daniel Takash and Steven Teles of the center-right Niskanen Center said that wouldn't "reduce rising prices so much as mask them."
  • "If we try to deal with the problem of expensive health care, child care, and higher education by throwing more money at it," the economist Noah Smith wrote earlier this year, "the result will be that although consumers will pay less, society as a whole will pay more."

The big picture: If the socialism of BBB was ultimately defeated, Plan B might be what's come to be called "supply-side progressivism."

The bottom line: Next year's GDP would have been higher with BBB. But cash injections rarely improve productivity.

Go deeper: The case for creating more of everything

Kate Marino
50 mins ago - Economy & Business

Natural gas prices fall after warm start to winter

Source: FactSet (Henry Hub spot NYMEX); Chart: Axios Visuals

This past fall, surging energy prices were one of the most visible and alarming side effects of the world’s monumental effort to reopen economies all at once.

  • But just a few months later, a warm start to the winter — and worries that the Omicron variant will cause a slowdown — have cut the price of one of America’s main fuel sources nearly in half from its peak.
Mike Allen, author of AM
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House memo: You're better off now

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The White House will send a year-end recap to Democrats on the Hill and allied groups, arguing that Americans are better off after one year of President Biden than when President Trump left office.

Why it matters: The memo, "2021: POTUS Delivered Results for Working Families," uses data to frame Biden's Year 1 as a season of accomplishment, despite the collapse of Build Back Better at year's end.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
3 hours ago - World

Why U.S. giants keep caving to China

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Chinese government increasingly is using its economic weight to reshape global behavior and strengthen its own authoritarianism. And democratic governments have left companies to fend for themselves.

Why it matters: Global businesses and nonprofits learned the hard way this year that taking a stand for democratic values can cause massive revenue losses in the Chinese market.

