Why it matters: The battle, which began on Dec. 16, 1944 and ended Jan. 25, 1945, was the last major German Western Front offensive of the war.

The Americans "suffered some 75,000 casualties" during the fighting and Germany up to l00,000 soldiers, per the U.S. Army Center of Military history, which notes the German strength "had been irredeemably impaired."

The big picture: Hundreds of actors re-enacted the battle, also known as the Ardennes Counteroffensive, over the weekend, per Euronews.

Go deeper: In photos: Trump joins other world leaders in France for D-Day anniversary