Baseball's new lingo
When baseball celebrates Opening Day on Thursday, you won't be hearing umpires say only "Play ball!" and "Yer out!"
- They'll also be saying "Overturned!" and "Upheld!" as they announce replay decisions for the first time, AP's Ronald Blum writes.
- Major League Baseball said yesterday that umpires will give in-park announcements during replay reviews.
How it works: A crew chief will have a wireless microphone, and first announce the call being challenged and which team initiated the challenge. After the review, the crew chief will announce the result.
- Audio will go over ballpark P.A. systems, and be made available to broadcasters.
Context: NFL referees were given wireless microphones in 1975.