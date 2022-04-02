Skip to main content
Baseball's new lingo

A Dalmatian lounges on a Budweiser Clydesdale wagon in Peoria, Ariz., before a spring training game, San Diego Padres v. Milwaukee Brewers. Photo: Charlie Riedel/AP

When baseball celebrates Opening Day on Thursday, you won't be hearing umpires say only "Play ball!" and "Yer out!"

  • They'll also be saying "Overturned!" and "Upheld!" as they announce replay decisions for the first time, AP's Ronald Blum writes.
  • Major League Baseball said yesterday that umpires will give in-park announcements during replay reviews.

How it works: A crew chief will have a wireless microphone, and first announce the call being challenged and which team initiated the challenge. After the review, the crew chief will announce the result.

  • Audio will go over ballpark P.A. systems, and be made available to broadcasters.

Context: NFL referees were given wireless microphones in 1975.

