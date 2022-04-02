Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

When baseball celebrates Opening Day on Thursday, you won't be hearing umpires say only "Play ball!" and "Yer out!"

They'll also be saying "Overturned!" and "Upheld!" as they announce replay decisions for the first time, AP's Ronald Blum writes.

Major League Baseball said yesterday that umpires will give in-park announcements during replay reviews.

How it works: A crew chief will have a wireless microphone, and first announce the call being challenged and which team initiated the challenge. After the review, the crew chief will announce the result.

Audio will go over ballpark P.A. systems, and be made available to broadcasters.

Context: NFL referees were given wireless microphones in 1975.