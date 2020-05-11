1 hour ago - Sports

MLB owners send plan for July start to players' union

Fenway Park in Boston remains closed. Photo: Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

MLB owners approved a proposal to send to the league's players' union that would start this year's baseball season without fans around the Fourth of July, AP reports.

Details: Under the plan, spring training would start in early to mid-June. Teams would then play roughy 82 regular-season games, mostly against teams in their own division. The playoffs would be expanded from 10 teams to 14 by doubling the number of wild cards in each league.

  • Teams in jurisdictions where they couldn't get permission to play in their home stadium would play in spring training stadiums or on neutral fields.
  • The All-Star Game, which is currently scheduled for July 14, would likely be canceled.
  • The proposal also temporarily expands the use of a designated hitter to the National League.

Yes, but: It's not going to be easy. A key aspect of the proposal involves players' salaries being paid through a 50/50 revenue split with the league.

  • An owners' proposal in 1994 that included a revenue split and salary cap led to a players' strike that saw the World Series get wiped out that year.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

New Zealand will lift some of the world's strictest lockdown measures this week with the country on track to eliminate the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a briefing Monday as she announced a gradual move to alert level 2.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.1 million people and killed 282,000 worldwide as of early Monday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 8.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 224,000).

Updated 16 hours ago - Health

Special report: Coronavirus puts youth sports on pause

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

When you hear "youth sports," colorful images of orange slices and vivid memories of pizza parties might fill your head. Perhaps then your mind shifts to some of the recent trends: skyrocketing costs, participation declines, the rise of specialization and the world of pay-to-play leagues and mega-complexes.

The state of play: The professionalization of youth sports has created a world of private coaching and inter-state travel with families willing — and able — to spend as much as $20,000 per year on youth sports.

6 hours ago - Sports

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 4,153,871 — Total deaths: 284,628 — Total recoveries — 1,432,847Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 1,339,819 — Total deaths: 79,935 — Total recoveries — 216,169 — Total tested: 8,987,524Map.
  3. Trump administration: White House to require West Wing staff to wear face masks.
  4. States: Iowa governor to follow "modified quarantine" after White House visit — New York to open certain low-risk businesses statewide this week.
  5. Public health: CDC finds 5,000 more deaths in NYC than official coronavirus toll — FDA grants emergency use authorization for Abbott coronavirus antibody test.
  6. ⚾️ Sports: MLB owners send plan for July start to players' union.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

