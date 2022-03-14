Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: USA Today; Table: Jared Whalen/Axios

On the heels of the lockout, and with free agency back in full swing, here's a look at the net worth of MLB's 30 owners.

By the numbers: The Blue Jays, Mets and Braves are the only teams whose owners' net worth exceeds $6 billion, per USA Today.

Yes, but: The Blue Jays and Braves are owned by media corporations, while the Mets are owned by Steve Cohen — the 48th-richest person in America.

Between the lines: The CBA features a new $290 million luxury-tax tier, which has been dubbed the "Cohen Tax." Cohen says the Mets will "probably" exceed the threshold and pay the higher taxes regardless.

"I know there's a name for it. They call it the 'Cohen Tax' or whatever. ... It's better than a bridge being named after you."

— Cohen