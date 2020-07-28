1 hour ago - Sports

Over $500 million in national TV ads at stake if baseball is canceled

Kendall Baker

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Baseball might get canceled this season, putting TV networks and pay-TV providers in a position to lose as much as $587 million in national TV ad dollars, according to a new report from iSpotTV, a TV ad measurement company.

Why it matters: These figures are on top of mounting ad losses for the television industry. EMarketer expects television ad revenue to be down $10 billion in the first half of the year, due mostly to the coronavirus.

By the numbers: Baseball was off to a hot start, both from a viewership and advertising perspective.

  • ESPN said it had its largest audience ever for the opener between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees.
  • Those ratings helped generate $27.8 million in TV ad dollars, per iSpot.

The big picture: Baseball is one of the most lucrative professional sports franchises globally. Its media rights alone cost nearly $3.6 billion, according to SportBusiness Consulting.

  • For regional and local broadcasters, the losses would be devastating. The rights for those networks were worth a combined $1.8 billion last season.

What's next: Networks and brands have to be watching closely as the most lucrative TV franchise, the National Football League, could still potentially be on hold. The NFL canceled preseason games on Monday.

Nadler accuses Barr of undermining democratic norms in opening statement

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) painted the integrity of the Justice Department as "more at risk than at any time in modern history" in opening remarks at a hearing for Attorney General Bill Barr Tuesday, accusing him of shielding President Trump from responsibility and eroding democratic norms.

Why it matters: The hearing, which focuses on the DOJ's alleged politicization under Barr, is the attorney general's first time appearing before the committee. Barr in his own remarks accused the committee's Democrats of trying to discredit him over his investigations into the origins of the FBI's Russia probe.

Fed extends economic support programs through December

Fed chair Jerome Powell testifying before Congress on June 30. Photo: Bill O'Leary/AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve is extending the emergency lending programs it launched in response to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus to the end of the year.

Why it matters: The Fed's programs were originally set to expire in September, but the central bank is now signaling that the economy will need its support for a longer period than anticipated. Congress, too, is facing looming deadlines for programs like extra unemployment benefits set to expire in coming days, when lawmakers initially hoped the coronavirus would have run its course.

Biden plans $150 billion for communities of color

Biden at a July 21 speech on his economic plan. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden plans to detail Tuesday how his "Build Back Better" economic program will help African American and Latino communities, explaining how he will leverage public funds to spur private investment for businesses that are grappling with COVID-19 and generations of structural inequality.

Behind the numbers: In the fourth and final installment of his economic program, Biden will spell out how to specifically allocate for communities of color some of the money that he's previously announced.

