Ashleigh Barty cruised past Madison Keys, 6-2, 6-3, early this morning, becoming the first Australian woman to reach the singles final in Melbourne since Wendy Turnbull in 1980.

What's next: She'll face American Danielle Collins — who beat 2020 French Open champion Iga Świątek, 6-4, 6-1, mere hours ago — in Saturday's final.

Barty, ranked No. 1 in the world, has conceded just 22 games so far, while dropping only one service game. She's won major titles on grass (Wimbledon) and clay (French Open), but never on a hard court.

Collins, ranked No. 27, had emergency surgery just nine months ago. The Florida native was a 2019 Australian Open semifinalist and a two-time NCAA singles champion at Virginia.

Quote du jour: "I try to be the best at whatever I'm doing," Collins said last week in the most endearing way imaginable. "And if I'm not, I still tell myself I'm the best. You gotta believe it, right?"