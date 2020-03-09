1 hour ago - Sports

Barry Bonds: "I feel like a ghost"

Kendall Baker

Photo: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly caught up with 55-year-old Barry Bonds, who was a guest instructor at the Giants' camp last week.

Why it matters: For much of his public life, the controversial slugger ran from his vulnerable moments, but Baggarly discovered a changed Bonds — "feeling older, feeling ostracized, feeling less relevant" — who was ready to open up.

On his legacy: "I feel like a ghost in a big empty house, just rattling around. ... A death sentence, that's what they've given me. ... My heart, it's broken. Really broken."

  • "I know what I did out there. I know what I accomplished between those lines. It's outside those lines that I would have done some things different."

On today's hitters, who are increasingly being coached to use an uppercut swing, prioritize launch angle and avoid ground balls.

  • "Never in my lifetime would I ever think like that. Never. My dad and Willie [Mays] would kill me. Like they told me, 'Hit the ball in the air and it takes one guy to get you out. Hit one on the ground and you got two chances.'"
  • "But I don't blame these guys. If you can hit .220 and strike out 200 times and hit 25 home runs and someone's going to give you $200 million, man, I'm going to hit .220 and strike out 200 times and I'm getting $200 million."

Fadel Allassan

Trump denies spreading coronavirus misinformation on "Hannity"

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Trump denied in a Thursday tweet that he told Fox News' Sean Hannity that people who are feeling sick should continue to go to work amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The state of play: While Trump didn't explicitly say that sick Americans should go to work, he did state that those with mild coronavirus cases can still recover while going about their daily lives — an assertion that contradicts public health officials' recommendations on how to manage the illness.

Orion Rummler

Fiona Hill: Putin has the U.S. "exactly where he wants us"

Fiona Hill testifies in impeachment inquiry of President Trump on Nov. 21, 2019. Photo: Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Fiona Hill, the former top Russia expert on the National Security Council, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has the U.S. "feeling vulnerable, he's got us feeling on edge, and he's got us questioning the legitimacy of our own systems" in a "60 Minutes" interview airing on Sunday.

The big picture: The nation's top election-security official warned the House Intelligence Committee last month that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election to help President Trump get re-elected and to continue attempting to sow discord among the U.S. electorate.

Fadel Allassan

Bloomberg campaign spent over $220 million in January alone

Photo: George Frey/Getty Images

Michael Bloomberg's campaign spent over $220 million in January alone, according to Federal Election Commission documents filed Thursday.

Why it matters: With a $65 billion net worth, it's a drop in the bucket for the businessman and former mayor of New York. Even still, the cash Bloomberg has spent so far has been enough to propel him to the top of the crowded Democratic field in national polls.

