Tropical Storm Barry made landfall in Louisiana on Saturday following preemptive evacuations, power outages, heavy rains, Coast Guard rescues and power outages across the state.

Threat level: The National Weather Service forecasts this "life-threatening storm surge" will cause flash flooding in Louisiana and Mississippi's coastal areas as it continues to move inland. Barry, which was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane as it made landfall, will be the most challenging test for the city's levee system since it was rebuilt following Katrina in 2005.