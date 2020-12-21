Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Barr announces new charges in 1988 Lockerbie bombing

Photo: Jeff Roberson - Pool/Getty Images

Attorney General William Barr on Monday announced new charges related to the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Scotland in 1988, which killed 270 people, including 190 Americans.

Why it matters: The Lockerbie bombing was the single deadliest terrorist attack ever carried out in the U.K.

The big picture: One of Barr's first major appearances as attorney general for President George H.W. Bush was announcing indictments against two Libyan operatives in connection to the attack. Monday's announcement is likely to be his last public appearance as attorney general for President Trump.

  • A third suspect was charged on Monday in relation to the explosion. Abu Agila Mohammad Masud is already imprisoned in Libya, per the Wall Street Journal.
  • It's unclear whether Libya will allow the suspect to be extradited for a U.S. trial.

Barr has expressed frustration with the drawn-out case, telling the Journal, "We should have hit the Libyan intelligence service and Gadhafi very hard as soon as we figured out who did it, but nothing happened."

  • But the attorney general now says it's "gratifying" to reach this point in the investigation.
  • Worth noting: Former special counsel Robert Mueller, with whom Barr clashed over the Russia investigation, served as head of the Justice Department’s criminal division and helped lead the original Lockerbie investigation.

What he's saying: "Let there be no mistake, no amount of time or distance will stop the United States and our Scottish partners from pursuing justice in this case," Barr said at a press conference on Monday.

Zachary Basu
21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Barr refutes Trump on Hunter Biden, voting machines, Russia hack

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr told reporters Monday that he sees no reason to name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, there is no basis for the federal government to seize voting machines, and that he agrees with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's assessment that Russia was behind the massive recent hack of federal agencies.

Why it matters: Barr has rarely contradicted President Trump so openly, but did so three times in his last press conference as attorney general.

Axios
Updated 37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Why we won't see sweeping mandates for coronavirus vaccines.
  2. Vaccine: EU regulator grants conditional approval to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
  3. Business: 2021 will cement the winners' and losers' brackets created by the pandemic economy.
  4. World: U.K. faces dueling crises as new coronavirus variant shuts down borders ahead of Brexit cliff — Thailand tests tens of thousands after record surge in case.
Kadia Goba
Updated 56 mins ago - Health

House panel subpoenas HHS and CDC heads over claims of political interference

Azar (L) with Redfield (R) at a January press conference. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), chair of the select subcommittee responsible for overseeing the coronavirus crisis, has subpoenaed HHS Secretary Alex Azar and CDC director Robert Redfield to produce documents related to claims of political interference at the CDC.

Driving the news: In a letter to Azar and Redfield, Clyburn released new evidence showing that HHS and CDC officials altered 13 scientific reports between May through September, at times delaying the publication of a crucial peer-reviewed journal on the coronavirus.

