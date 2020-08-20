2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Barr says nearly 1,500 arrested in "Operation Legend" crackdown

Attorney General Bill Barr speaks during an Aug. 4 event at the White House. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr announced at a Kansas City, Mo., news conference Wednesday almost 1,500 people have been arrested since federal law enforcement's "Operation Legend" started in U.S. cities some six weeks ago.

Why it matters: The deployment began in Kansas City in July after President Trump blamed violence spikes across the U.S. on Black Lives Matter protesters' efforts to "dismantle and dissolve" local law enforcement. It has since expanded to eight U.S. cities Democrats have accused Trump of targeting Democratic-run cities as part of his "law and order" messaging strategy.

"Rather than demonizing or defunding police, we are supporting and strengthening our law enforcement partners at the state and local level."
— Barr

Details: Barr said more than 200 of those arrested in Kansas City, Chicago, Albuquerque, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Memphis and Indianapolis had been charged with federal crimes.

  • "That includes more than 100 charges for federal gun crimes," he said in a statement
  • "Many of those arrests are for violent state crimes, including more than 90 homicides ... That’s more than 90 suspected killers who might still be on the streets without Operation Legend, and in many cities the operation is just getting started."
  • Barr said at the news conference there had been a "lot of confusion in the media" tying the operation to federal agents in cities like Seattle and Portland, adding: "One is dealing with civil unrest, rioting, and the other is the classical traditional work that law enforcement does."

Of note: The operation has seen hundreds of federal agents sent to Kansas City to help quell violence that erupted after the shooting death of four-year-old LeGend Taliferro, for whom Operation Legend is named.

  • His mother thanked Kansas City Police investigators during the news conference for arresting a suspect last week over her son's killing.

Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 a.m. ET: 22,411,300 — Total deaths: 787,672— Total recoveries: 14,333,914Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 a.m. ET: 5,529,824 — Total deaths: 173,177 — Total recoveries: 1,925,049 — Total tests: 69,370,708Map.
  3. Politics: DNC Chair Tom Perez: Americans should have more time to vote — Gov. Phil Murphy: It's too soon to call New Jersey a "COVID success story."
  4. Health: Slower mail could leave patients without prescription drugs they need.
  5. Education: America's education workforce needs students at school.
  6. 🎧Podcast: A university president discusses reopening safely.
58 mins ago - World

Putin critic Alexei Navalny in ICU after being poisoned, aide says

Opposition activist Alexei Navalny talks to the media after being released following 30 days of detention in July. Photo: Dmitry Serebryakov/TASS via Getty Images

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in intensive care after being taken to a Russian hospital "unconscious" after being poisoned with a toxin believed to have been mixed in his tea, his press secretary Kira Yarmash tweeted Thursday morning local time.

Why it matters: The anti-corruption lawyer, is the face of Russia's domestic opposition to President Vladimir Putin and has been jailed dozens of times as a result of his activism. Navalny was hospitalized in July after his doctor said he was poisoned with "undefined chemical substances."

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

DNC dashboard

🗓 What's happening: Former President Barack Obama, Sen. Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton headlined tonight's speeches.

  • 📸 The big picture: How Jill Biden changes the classroom reopening conversation.
  • 💥 DNC catchphrase: Prime-time speakers repeatedly invoke Trump's "It is what it is" comment about the coronavirus.
  • 🗣 Speech highlights: Former President Obama says Trump and his enablers "do not believe" in American principles
    • Kamala Harris pays tribute to immigrant mother as she accepts historic VP nomination
    • Elizabeth Warren: "I love a good plan, and Joe Biden has really good plans"
    • Hillary Clinton: We need "overwhelming" win so Trump can't "steal his way to victory"
    • Gabby Giffords: "We can let the shooting continue, or we can act"

