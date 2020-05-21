1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Banks are underperforming during the stock market's coronavirus recovery

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The S&P 500 hit a curious milestone earlier this month: Less than 10% of its market capitalization was made up of financial services companies. That ratio was as high as 22% in 2007, before the 2008 financial crisis.

Why it matters: This is not a financial crisis. America's banks are well capitalized, the Fed has restored liquidity to the markets, and trust in the financial sector is hitting new highs. Still, banks are severely underperforming the stock-market recovery.

The financial companies in the S&P 500 include all the major banks, as well as other giant companies like Berkshire Hathaway, BlackRock, and American Express.

  • Together, they're worth some $2.4 trillion — but that's only 10% of the $24 trillion market cap of the S&P 500 as a whole.

By the numbers: An update to Edelman's trust barometer shows 65% of Americans saying that they trust their country's banks. That's up from 54% at the end of last year and 42% at the end of 2012.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 5,047,377 — Total deaths: 329,816 — Total recoveries — 1,924,231Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 1,562,714 — Total deaths: 93,863 — Total recoveries: 294,312 — Total tested: 12,647,791Map.
  3. States: The next big fights between cities and states — Cases are on the rise across the South.
  4. Tech: Facebook could have 50% of staff on remote work by 2030.
  5. Education: 20% of students are uncertain of returning to college — Rep. Jahana Hayes says CDC's guidance for reopening schools is "unrealistic."
  6. Media: The Atlantic lays off almost 20% of staff.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Politics & Policy

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that OptiGene began trials for a 20-minute coronavirus test on Thursday, as the country wants to find out whether the test is effective on a large scale.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed more than 329,000 people, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 5 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, and more than 1.9 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.5 million from 12.6 million tests).

Health

At least 80 dead after Cyclone Amphan lashed India and Bangladesh

A woman stands amidst the debris of her house damaged by cyclone Amphan in Satkhira on May Thursdau. Photo: Munir Uz Zaman/AFP via Getty Images

Cyclone Amphan killed at least 80 people as of Thursday after torrential rains and powerful winds hit eastern India and Bangladesh earlier this week, per New York Times.

Details: Kolkata, one of India's biggest cities, is among the worst-hit areas, with more than 14 million people left without power, the BBC reports. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee described the situation as "more worrying than the coronavirus pandemic," per AFP. "Almost everything is destroyed in the coastal villages of the state," she said.

Science