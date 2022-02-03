Bank of England raises interest rates as ECB holds steady

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey. Photo: Dan Kitwood - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
A group of hawks was seen at Threadneedle Street in London Thursday. There were no such sightings in Frankfurt.
Driving the news: The Bank of England raised interest rates, and four of nine policymakers dissented, wanting to raise them more. The European Central Bank, by contrast, held pat with its low interest-rate policies.
Driving the news: The U.K. central bank projected inflation would peak at 7.25% this spring, far above the 2% it aims for, and enacted a rate increase at its second consecutive meeting for the first time since 2004 to try to prevent those pressures from accelerating further.
- The bank is also beginning the process of shrinking its balance sheet, allowing bonds acquired under its quantitative easing program to run off as they mature.
What they're saying: “We have not raised rates today because the economy is roaring away,” Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said in a news conference.
- "We face the risk that some of the higher imported inflation could become entrained within the domestic economy, leading to a longer period of high inflation.”
Four dissenters favored raising rates a full half percentage point, showing the depth of hawkish sentiment within the bank.
The big picture: The ECB is moving more cautiously, waiting for evidence of rising wages in the Eurozone before tightening the money supply pre-emptively.
- However, in a news conference, President Christine Lagarde took a notably more hawkish tone, saying "concern was across the board," regarding inflation, suggesting the central bank will re-evaluate its policies at coming meetings.
The Federal Reserve, meanwhile, is on track to raise rates for the first time in March and begin unwinding its balance sheet in the summer.
The bottom line: The world's central banks are coming around to the idea that tighter money is needed to keep the high inflation of the last year from spiraling out of control, though each at their own speed. The Bank of England is setting the pace — though at no small cost for U.K. economic growth.
Editor's note: This article was updated with Lagarde's remarks.