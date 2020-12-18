Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Bank of Japan to assess current programs as core inflation hits 10-year low

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Bank of Japan extended its special support programs for businesses by six months and said it would “conduct an assessment for further effective and sustainable monetary easing” after Japan’s core consumer prices fell at the fastest pace in 10 years in November.

Driving the news: November's core consumer price index decline beat out October's historic decline when consumer prices fell by what was then the fastest pace in 10 years.

By the numbers: Prices excluding fresh food fell 0.9% from a year earlier, and a larger drop in energy costs pushed the core index down further after October’s 0.7% drop.

  • November was the fourth straight month the index has been negative.
  • It was zero the two months prior and negative the two months prior to that.
  • The core price index was last positive in March.

Where it stands: The BOJ plans to conduct an examination into why inflation remains far from its 2% target and is falling.

  • Before the meeting, BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he was not overly concerned about recent price declines because special factors including the impact of the government’s discount campaigns to help the service sector are temporary and holding down inflation.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Updated Dec 16, 2020 - Economy & Business

Fed pledges to continue buying bonds until economy makes "substantial" progress

Fed chair Jerome Powell. Photo: Susan Walsh-Pool/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged at 0%–0.25% at its latest policy meeting, but changed its statement to include a promise to continue to buy at least $120 billion of bonds each month "until substantial further progress has been made toward the Committee’s maximum employment and price stability goals."

Why it matters: Fed chair Jerome Powell consistently stressed during his press conference that the Fed was nowhere close to reducing its massive bond-buying program, even though its evaluation of the economy had improved and would continue to provide monetary policy support.

Mike AllenJonathan Swan
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Pentagon halts Biden transition briefings

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered a Pentagon-wide halt to cooperation with the transition of President-elect Biden, shocking officials across the Defense Department, senior administration officials tell Axios.

Behind the scenes: A top Biden official was unaware of the directive. Administration officials left open the possibility cooperation would resume after a holiday pause. The officials were unsure what prompted Miller's action, or whether President Trump approved.

Stef W. KightJonathan Swan
55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump pardons expected today

Photo: Al Drago/Getty Images

President Trump plans to issue a wave of pardons today, moving to expedite acts of clemency before Christmas, according to a source with direct knowledge and advocates who have been briefed on the plans.

What to watch: Trump has been considering pardons for friends and allies, as Axios reported, interrupting conversations with associates to spontaneously suggest he add them to his pardon list. He already pardoned his former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

