Over 35 people killed, dozens injured in Bangladesh ferry fire

TuAnh Dam

Photo by Arifur Rahman/AFP via Getty Images

At least 39 people died and 70 more were injured in a fire on a crowded river ferry in Bangladesh early Friday, AP reports.

Driving the news: The fire started at around 3 a.m. local time, and the ferry was carrying 800 passengers from Dhaka, the country's capital, to Barguna, officials said.

  • The death toll was likely to rise because many who had jumped into the water to escape the fire were still missing, the New York Times reports, citing local officials.
  • Fire officer Kamal Uddin Bhuiyan said it took two hours to control the fire and eight more hours to cool down the ferry. The fire may have started in the engine room, he said.
  • The Bangladesh government set up two committees to investigate the fire, and the committees need to report their findings in three days, AP reports.

The big picture: Fires have ravaged Bangladesh in recent years, with one killing over 50 workers trapped in a factory and another tearing through a refugee camp earlier this year.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 28 mins ago - Economy & Business

Airlines cancel thousands of holiday flights due to Omicron surge

Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Surging cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have led to hundreds of last-minute cancellations of Christmas Eve flights across the U.S.

Why it matters: Thousands of customers are believed to be affected by the latest pandemic-driven travel disruption.

Fadel Allassan
46 mins ago - World

Biden to lift travel restrictions on southern African countries

Travelers arrive at Miami International Airport ahead of the long holiday week-end of Memorial Day in Miami on May 26, 2021. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

The White House will lift the travel restrictions it imposed on eight African countries last month after the Omicron variant was first reported in South Africa, White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz said on Friday.

Driving the news: The restrictions will end on Dec. 31, according to Munoz. He said the decision to lift travel restrictions was recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

TuAnh Dam
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Car rental prices soar ahead of holiday travel

Hertz Car Rental. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Car rental prices are shooting up while travelers have fewer choices to choose from during the holiday season, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Driving the news: The shortage can be traced to a rise in holiday travel, which is near pre-pandemic levels even with COVID cases rising due to the Omicron variant.

