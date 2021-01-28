Eric Dayton has no plans to bring back Minneapolis' beloved Bachelor Farmer

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Photo: The Bachelor Farmer/Facebook
The closure of The Bachelor Farmer and its basement Marvel Bar last April was widely mourned as a major blow to the Twin Cities restaurant scene.
What's happening: Nearly nine months later, Eric Dayton, who owned the haunts with his brother Andrew, said he is staying on the sidelines when it comes to restaurant projects.
"I have incredible respect and admiration for friends in that industry who are navigating unprecedented challenges. I think many of them are going to make it to the other side ... but that’s not an industry that we’re focused on right now."
This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.