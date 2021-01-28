Eric Dayton has no plans to bring back Minneapolis' beloved Bachelor Farmer

The closure of The Bachelor Farmer and its basement Marvel Bar last April was widely mourned as a major blow to the Twin Cities restaurant scene.

What's happening: Nearly nine months later, Eric Dayton, who owned the haunts with his brother Andrew, said he is staying on the sidelines when it comes to restaurant projects.

"I have incredible respect and admiration for friends in that industry who are navigating unprecedented challenges. I think many of them are going to make it to the other side ... but that’s not an industry that we’re focused on right now."

