Eric Dayton has no plans to bring back Minneapolis' beloved Bachelor Farmer

Photo: The Bachelor Farmer/Facebook

The closure of The Bachelor Farmer and its basement Marvel Bar last April was widely mourned as a major blow to the Twin Cities restaurant scene.

What's happening: Nearly nine months later, Eric Dayton, who owned the haunts with his brother Andrew, said he is staying on the sidelines when it comes to restaurant projects.

"I have incredible respect and admiration for friends in that industry who are navigating unprecedented challenges. I think many of them are going to make it to the other side ... but that’s not an industry that we’re focused on right now."

This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Nick Halter, author of Twin Cities
Jan 27, 2021 - Axios Twin Cities

Scoop: Amazon Fresh eyes multiple Twin Cities locations

An Amazon Fresh store in California. Photo: Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Amazon is planning a big entry into the Twin Cities grocery market beyond just the Burnsville store we told you about on Tuesday.

What's happening: Amazon also wants to bring checkout-free Fresh stores to Eagan Town Centre and a former JCPenney store in Coon Rapids' Riverdale Village, Nick confirmed with his sources.

Torey Van OotNick Halter
Jan 27, 2021 - Axios Twin Cities

Twin Cities hotels are still struggling

Data: STR; Chart: Axios Visuals

Twin Cities hotels weathered a devastating dip in business in 2020 — and local tourism experts warn the pain will likely continue well into this year.

By the numbers: Area hotels' occupancy rate plunged to 33% in 2020 from 66% in 2019, the lowest rate among the top 25 metros nationwide,  according to STR, a global hospitality benchmarking company.

Torey Van OotNick Halter
Jan 27, 2021 - Axios Twin Cities

Twin Cities coffee roasters see pandemic-fueled growth

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Our collective need for caffeine while WFH is fueling growth for some Twin Cities coffee roasters.

Driving the trend: With office closures confining many workers to their homes, we've all looked for ways to replicate the coffee shop experience.

