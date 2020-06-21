2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

"Baby Trump" balloons launch over Tulsa in fundraiser for black church

Two large "Baby Trump" balloons were raised in Tulsa ahead of President Trump's rally in the Oklahoma city on Saturday in a drive to raise money to restore the historic Vernon AME Church, per Tulsa World.

The big picture: Kajeer Yar, a co-owner of The Shrine under which one Trump blimp sits, told the outlet it "calls to mind the childish nature of governance through partisanship." Trump told the rally he had done more for black communities "than any other president." By Saturday night, over $30,000 was raised for the church, which states on its site that it's the "only standing black-owned structure from the Historic Black Wall Street era" left from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, when a white mob attacked black-owned businesses.

Go deeper: Trump returns to the campaign circuit: "So far tonight I'm average"

Fadel Allassan
Jun 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump warns protesters against coming to Tulsa rally

President Trump. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Friday that "protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes" who show up at his Tulsa rally this weekend "will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle or Minneapolis," promising "a much different scene."

Why it matters: The right to peaceably assemble is guaranteed in the First Amendment, and Trump himself has claimed to be "an ally of all peaceful protesters."

Hans Nichols
Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump returns to the campaign circuit: "So far tonight I’m average"

Trump on stage in Tulsa. Photo: Nicholas Kamm /AFP/Getty Images

President Trump ended his three-month hiatus from the campaign trail by plunging straight into the culture wars.

Why it matters: Trump is trying to tie former Vice President Joe Biden to demonstrators taking down statues across the country.

Orion Rummler
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Trump holds first campaign rally since start of coronavirus pandemic

President Trump arrives at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump addressed thousands who gathered for his smaller-than-expected rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, calling the crowd "warriors."

Driving the news: The event was originally billed as a massive gathering that could attracts tens of thousands outside as well as the 19,000-capacity in the arena. But those larger crowds didn't materialize and Trump and Vice President Mike Pence canceled plans for outdoor speeches.

