"Baby Trump" balloons launch over Tulsa in fundraiser for black church

Two large "Baby Trump" balloons were raised in Tulsa ahead of President Trump's rally in the Oklahoma city on Saturday in a drive to raise money to restore the historic Vernon AME Church, per Tulsa World.

The big picture: Kajeer Yar, a co-owner of The Shrine under which one Trump blimp sits, told the outlet it "calls to mind the childish nature of governance through partisanship." Trump told the rally he had done more for black communities "than any other president." By Saturday night, over $30,000 was raised for the church, which states on its site that it's the "only standing black-owned structure from the Historic Black Wall Street era" left from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, when a white mob attacked black-owned businesses.

