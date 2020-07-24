50 mins ago - Podcasts

Busting the racial wealth gap myths

Ideas about the racial wealth gap in America have been around for a long time. The divide is growing even wider, despite education and income — but, most importantly, the proposed causes and solutions start to fall apart when you look at the details.

  • Plus, how President Trump is bending the Department of Homeland Security to his will.
  • And, the new artificial intelligence that could be just as groundbreaking as the iPhone.

Guests: Axios' Dion Rabouin, Stef Kight and Bryan Walsh.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios
Jul 23, 2020 - Podcasts

U.S.-China diplomacy is crumbling

Prosecutors say the Chinese consulate in San Francisco is harboring a researcher after the FBI interviewed her about alleged visa fraud on June 20. The researcher was charged for lying about her affiliation with a Chinese military university. This move could cause serious tension between the China and the U.S., especially as the U.S. is seeking to crack down on Chinese espionage and research theft.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin
Jul 23, 2020 - Economy & Business
What Matters 2020

10 myths about the racial wealth gap

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

For years, there's been a popular notion — even among some Black people — that the wealth difference between white and Black Americans could be closed if Black folks collectively "got it together."

Reality check: The wealth gap — which could more accurately be described as a wealth chasm because of just how large it is —would not be closed by Black Americans doing any of the things that have been proposed, or all of them.

Go deeper (7 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer
4 mins ago - Economy & Business

Hollywood's lost summer

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer. Photo: David Livingston/GC Images

Nearly five months after Hollywood first began to shutter, the prospect of a reopening of theaters and production sets still seems grim.

Why it matters: The entertainment industry was experiencing record theater revenues and explosive production demand prior to the coronavirus. Now, Hollywood's facing its biggest financial crisis ever.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow