Last night, the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to go on strike ultimately led to the postponement of all three NBA playoff games last night. Some teams in the WNBA, MLS and MLB all refused to play, postponing games across the leagues.

Plus, the political presidential parallels between now and 1968.

And, the economic costs of closing schools.

Guests: Axios' Kendall Baker, Hans Nichols, and Erica Pandey.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: