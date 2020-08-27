2 hours ago - Podcasts

Major league teams go on strike

Last night, the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to go on strike ultimately led to the postponement of all three NBA playoff games last night. Some teams in the WNBA, MLS and MLB all refused to play, postponing games across the leagues.

  • Plus, the political presidential parallels between now and 1968.
  • And, the economic costs of closing schools.

Guests: Axios' Kendall Baker, Hans Nichols, and Erica Pandey.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Aug 26, 2020 - Podcasts

Podcast: How Trump could pull off another win

So far, polls are showing President Trump well behind Joe Biden, and some pundits are proclaiming he can’t win. In some ways, the lead-up to this election feels like 2016 all over again.

Rashaan Ayesh
Updated 12 hours ago - Sports

Milwaukee Brewers opt out of playing tonight after NBA's Jacob Blake boycott

Photo: Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers have decided not to play their scheduled game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, joining the Milwaukee Bucks and other NBA teams' protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, according to the Wall Street Journal and ESPN.

The latest: The Seattle Mariners, which has more Black players on its roster than any team in the MLB, has voted not to play its game against the San Diego Padres.

Rebecca Falconer
8 hours ago - Sports

Obama praises Bucks for "standing up for what they believe in" with boycott

Former President Barack Obama addresses the virtual Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19. Photo: DNCC via Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama hailed the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday for "standing up for what they believe in" and boycotting their NBA playoff game over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Why it matters: Obama's statement came as games were postponed in the NBA, WNBA, MLB and MLS as other teams followed the Bucks' lead and protested the shooting of Blake, 29, who has been left paralyzed from the waist down.

