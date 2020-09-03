2 hours ago - Podcasts

Joe Biden’s swing state trouble

Joe Biden heads to Kenosha on Thursday, which has seen unrest after Jacob Blake was shot by police last week. His visit comes a few days after President Trump's own stop. Axios talked to 10 swing voters in Wisconsin about their feelings on the protests in their state and the upcoming election.

  • Plus, the latest on COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
  • And, a new type of black hole in deep space.

Guests: Axios' Alexi McCammond, Sam Baker, and Miriam Kramer.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Sep 2, 2020 - Podcasts

The election night mirage

On election night, the nation might immediate results from voters who cast their ballots in person while mail-in votes take longer to count. This could lead to what one group of Democratic strategists is calling the "Red Mirage" — an electoral map showing a win for President Trump on Nov. 3 that will turn toward Joe Biden as more votes are counted.

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
21 hours ago - Science

A new type of black hole

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Scientists announced Wednesday the first surefire evidence of a never-before-seen type of black hole in deep space.

Why it matters: Intermediate-mass black holes could be key to understanding how black holes and galaxies form.

Orion Rummler
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

50% of likely voters say having Trump as president makes them feel less safe

President Trump in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Sept. 2. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Half of likely voters surveyed in a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday said that having President Trump in the White House makes them feel less safe.

Why it matters: Trump has campaigned on the promise of  "law and order" by telling voters they "won't be safe in Joe Biden's America."

