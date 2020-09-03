Joe Biden heads to Kenosha on Thursday, which has seen unrest after Jacob Blake was shot by police last week. His visit comes a few days after President Trump's own stop. Axios talked to 10 swing voters in Wisconsin about their feelings on the protests in their state and the upcoming election.

Plus, the latest on COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

And, a new type of black hole in deep space.

Guests: Axios' Alexi McCammond, Sam Baker, and Miriam Kramer.

