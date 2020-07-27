This week, lawmakers in Congress are trying to piece together the next stimulus package as many benefits, like unemployment insurance and eviction forgiveness, expire. Democrats and Republicans both agree that a new bill is necessary, but there's been a lot of back and forth about the specifics — and they're running out of time.

Plus, a reality check on the coronavirus vaccine.

And, the silver lining for civil rights this year.

Guests: Axios' Alayna Treene, Sam Baker, and Sara Fischer.

