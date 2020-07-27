19 mins ago - Podcasts

The fight for another stimulus bill

This week, lawmakers in Congress are trying to piece together the next stimulus package as many benefits, like unemployment insurance and eviction forgiveness, expire. Democrats and Republicans both agree that a new bill is necessary, but there's been a lot of back and forth about the specifics — and they're running out of time.

  • Plus, a reality check on the coronavirus vaccine.
  • And, the silver lining for civil rights this year.

Guests: Axios' Alayna Treene, Sam Baker, and Sara Fischer.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Jul 21, 2020 - Podcasts

The global clash over a vaccine

The U.K. and China made big news with promising results in vaccine development for the coronavirus — the US, Russia and at least five other countries are also working on possible vaccines.

Why it matters: For a vaccine to work effectively, these countries should be working together. Instead, they're clashing. Countries like the US and Canada have even accused Russia of stealing our vaccine research.

Jul 24, 2020 - Podcasts

Busting the racial wealth gap myths

Ideas about the racial wealth gap in America have been around for a long time. The divide is growing even wider, despite education and income — but, most importantly, the proposed causes and solutions start to fall apart when you look at the details.

Jul 22, 2020 - Podcasts

Parents turn to schooling "pods"

Many school districts are still debating to what extent they might go virtual this year, but some families are taking their children’s education into their own hands. Neighbors are banding together to form schooling "pods" with private instructors as a way to secure child care and make sure their kids don't fall behind in school. However, this trend could deepen the educational divide along racial and class lines.

