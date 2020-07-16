2 hours ago - Podcasts

The war on public health experts

This week, the Trump administration ordered hospitals to bypass the CDC and send all coronavirus-related data straight to the Department of Health and Human Services. It's just the latest step in President Trump's war on public health experts.

  • Plus, a shakeup on Trump's 2020 campaign team.
  • And, a major Twitter hack Wednesday afternoon left some of the most powerful people on the platform vulnerable to a cryptocurrency scam.

Guests: Axios' Sam Baker, Mike Allen, and Ina Fried.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Jul 13, 2020 - Podcasts

PPE failure, again

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in 33 states — and California and Florida hit record high numbers of daily cases last week. Hospitals and other medical facilities are feeling déjà vu, as they start to experience personal protective equipment shortages again.

Axios
Jul 15, 2020 - Podcasts

COVID tests for office buildings

Buildings are getting tested for coronavirus, too. Research teams in Oregon are conducting real-time coronavirus tests on ventilation systems in buildings that could be essential for returning to the office or school.

Axios
Jul 14, 2020 - Podcasts

Stuck between U.S. and China

Last week, the Trump administration announced a new policy that could force international students out of the U.S. if their universities move to online-only classes. This puts more than a quarter of a million Chinese students in the U.S. at risk of losing their visas — and students from Hong Kong are at special risk of being arrested upon their return due to a new Chinese security law.

