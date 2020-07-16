This week, the Trump administration ordered hospitals to bypass the CDC and send all coronavirus-related data straight to the Department of Health and Human Services. It's just the latest step in President Trump's war on public health experts.

Plus, a shakeup on Trump's 2020 campaign team.

And, a major Twitter hack Wednesday afternoon left some of the most powerful people on the platform vulnerable to a cryptocurrency scam.

Guests: Axios' Sam Baker, Mike Allen, and Ina Fried.

