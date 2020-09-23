2 hours ago - Podcasts

Wall Street’s election night fears

Lots of people are preparing for an election night like no other this November, including Wall Street.

  • Plus, a potential turning point for corporate sustainability pledges.
  • And, the devastating COVID-19 milestone of 200,000 American deaths.

Guests: Axios' Dion Rabouin, Ben Geman and Sam Baker

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Sep 22, 2020 - Podcasts

Washington's stimulus failure

After months of back and forth on a new coronavirus stimulus bill, it's now even less likely one will pass before the election as members of Congress shift their focus toward their own re-election campaigns and a Supreme Court pick.

13 hours ago - Health

200,000 Americans gone too soon

Data: Johns Hopkins; Chart: Axios Visuals

Today marks another devastating milestone in the 2020 history books:

The state of play: February 29: First reported U.S. coronavirus death; May 23: U.S. death toll hits 100,000; September 22: U.S. death toll hits 200,000, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Wall Street fears meltdown over election and Supreme Court

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and President Trump's vow to name her replacement to the Supreme Court before November's election are amplifying Wall Street's worries about major volatility and market losses ahead of and even after the election.

The big picture: The 2020 election is the most expensive event risk on record, per Bloomberg — with insurance bets on implied volatility six times their normal level, according to JPMorgan analysts. And it could take days or even weeks to count the record number of mail-in ballots and declare a winner.

