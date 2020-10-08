44 mins ago - Podcasts

Podcast: VP debate passes a low bar

The only vice presidential debate between Vice President Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris took place Wednesday night. Axios co-founder Mike Allen offers his thought bubble on the evening.

  • Plus, unemployment among young Asian American workers is spiking.
  • And, Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier won the Nobel Prize in chemistry.

Guests: Axios' Mike Allen, Erica Pandey, and Alison Snyder.

Axios
Oct 7, 2020 - Podcasts

Older voters are dumping Trump

Something unexpected is taking place in new polling about President Trump and his standing among elderly Americans. A recent NBC/Wall Street Journal poll showed that Joe Biden leads among voters 65 and over. This is a group that Trump won in 2016 by seven points.

Alison Snyder, author of Science
19 hours ago - Science

Gene editing pioneers win Nobel Prize in chemistry

Biochemist Jennifer Doudna (left) and microbiologist Emmanuelle Charpentier in 2016. Photo: Alexander Heinl/picture alliance via Getty Images

Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier won the Nobel Prize in chemistry on Wednesday for their work developing the gene-editing tool CRISPR.

Why it matters: Gene editing could transform biology and medicine with its wide-ranging applications for understanding and treating disease, optimizing crops and eradicating pests. But its potential use in treating human diseases by changing genes that can be inherited raises major ethical questions that will challenge scientists for decades.

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
Oct 6, 2020 - Science

Nobel Prize in physics goes to Milky Way supermassive black hole researchers

The clouds of the Milky Way. Photo: ESO/S. Brunier

Three scientists are sharing the Nobel Prize in physics this year for their work on the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way.

Why it matters: The laureates — Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez — have created a more full theoretical and observational view of the inner workings of our galaxy.

