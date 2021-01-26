The Biden administration has a goal of 100 million coronavirus vaccinations in the first 100 days. That's a big number logistically, but many experts say it isn't enough. The federal government can mandate a vaccine rollout like this, but it's up to the states on how to execute it.

Plus, how effective is the vaccine against new variants of the virus?

And, historically black colleges’ shifting demographics.

Guests: Kaiser Health News' chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner and Axios' Bryan Walsh and Russell Contreras.

