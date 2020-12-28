Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Trump’s post-election loyalty

In the eight weeks since the presidential election, the vast majority of Republicans in Congress have remained loyal to President Trump — which means they've also spent almost two months ignoring the election results. Axios' Trump Loyalty Index shows this reaction to the president's behavior isn't a new thing. It's actually been a constant over the last four years.

  • Plus, what loyalty to President Trump could look like after he leaves the Oval Office.

Guests: Axios' Juliet Bartz and Jonathan Swan.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Toomey: Trump will be "remembered for chaos" if he doesn't sign COVID relief bill

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) on "Fox News Sunday" urged President Trump to sign the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and $1.4 trillion government funding measure passed by Congress or risk being "remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior."

The big picture: President Trump indicated in a video last week he won't sign the measure unless it's amended to increase the $600 direct payments to Americans. Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans lapsed overnight and Trump's refusal to sign the bill could trigger a government shutdown this week.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
19 mins ago - World

EU member states unanimously approve post-Brexit trade deal

The EU's chief Brexit negotiatior Michel Barnier (L) carrying the 2000-page Brexit deal with the Greek ambassador at an EU meeting on Dec. 25. Photo: Olivier Hoslet/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Ambassadors for the European Union's 27 member states have unanimously approved the provisional application of a post-Brexit trade deal on Jan. 1, a German spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

Why it matters: It's an expected, but crucial step in staving off a potentially catastrophic "no-deal" Brexit on Jan. 1, coming days after the U.K. government and European Commission announced they had reached a stunning breakthrough after months of stalled negotiations.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

How Trump caved on the coronavirus relief bill

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin with Trump in April. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

Getting a cranky, stubborn President Trump to belatedly sign the COVID relief bill, after unemployment benefits had already lapsed, was like being a hostage negotiator, or defusing a bomb.

Driving the news: The deal was closed on a Sunday afternoon phone call with Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy. "This is good," Trump finally said, an official familiar with the call told me. "I should sign this."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow