In the eight weeks since the presidential election, the vast majority of Republicans in Congress have remained loyal to President Trump — which means they've also spent almost two months ignoring the election results. Axios' Trump Loyalty Index shows this reaction to the president's behavior isn't a new thing. It's actually been a constant over the last four years.
- Plus, what loyalty to President Trump could look like after he leaves the Oval Office.
Guests: Axios' Juliet Bartz and Jonathan Swan.
Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.
