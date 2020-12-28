In the eight weeks since the presidential election, the vast majority of Republicans in Congress have remained loyal to President Trump — which means they've also spent almost two months ignoring the election results. Axios' Trump Loyalty Index shows this reaction to the president's behavior isn't a new thing. It's actually been a constant over the last four years.

Plus, what loyalty to President Trump could look like after he leaves the Oval Office.

Guests: Axios' Juliet Bartz and Jonathan Swan.

