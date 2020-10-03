50 mins ago - Podcasts

The turning point

It's been a whirlwind 36 hours — early Friday morning, President Trump tweeted that both he and the First Lady had tested positive for the coronavirus. That afternoon, he took Marine One to Walter Reed military hospital. Now, numerous members of the Republican Party and the President's campaign staff have also tested positive for the virus.

Why it matters: This is a turning point – not just for the upcoming election, but for the Supreme Court confirmation process – and for this country.

  • That's why we wanted to bring you a special round table conversation from our newsroom, about what and how we're thinking about this developing story.

Guests: Axios' Mike Allen, Margaret Talev and Alayna Treene.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Oct 2, 2020 - Podcasts

Podcast: Trump tests positive for coronavirus

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced Friday that they tested positive for the coronavirus. In a statement shortly thereafter, the White House physician said the Trumps "are both well at this time" and will remain quarantined. The president is 74 years old, which puts him at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, according to CDC guidelines.

Ursula PeranoSam Baker
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

Axios
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump heads to Walter Reed hospital for "the next few days"

President Trump will work from Walter Reed military hospital in the Washington, D.C. suburbs "for the next few days" after testing positive for the coronavirus, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday.

What they're saying: The move is "out of an abundance of caution," McEnany said. The president reportedly experienced mild coronavirus symptoms on Friday. Doctors have given him an experimental antibody cocktail.

