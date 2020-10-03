It's been a whirlwind 36 hours — early Friday morning, President Trump tweeted that both he and the First Lady had tested positive for the coronavirus. That afternoon, he took Marine One to Walter Reed military hospital. Now, numerous members of the Republican Party and the President's campaign staff have also tested positive for the virus.

Why it matters: This is a turning point – not just for the upcoming election, but for the Supreme Court confirmation process – and for this country.

That's why we wanted to bring you a special round table conversation from our newsroom, about what and how we're thinking about this developing story.

Guests: Axios' Mike Allen, Margaret Talev and Alayna Treene.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: