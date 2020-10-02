President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced Friday that they tested positive for the coronavirus. In a statement shortly thereafter, the White House physician said the Trumps "are both well at this time" and will remain quarantined. The president is 74 years old, which puts him at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, according to CDC guidelines.

Plus, the latest on the stimulus bill

And, Big Tech has become a bipartisan punching bag.

Guests: Axios' Sam Baker, Alayna Treene and Ashley Gold.

