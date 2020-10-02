1 hour ago - Podcasts

Podcast: Trump tests positive for coronavirus

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced Friday that they tested positive for the coronavirus. In a statement shortly thereafter, the White House physician said the Trumps "are both well at this time" and will remain quarantined. The president is 74 years old, which puts him at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, according to CDC guidelines.

  • Plus, the latest on the stimulus bill
  • And, Big Tech has become a bipartisan punching bag.

Guests: Axios' Sam Baker, Alayna Treene and Ashley Gold.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Oct 1, 2020 - Podcasts

The looming second wave of layoffs

The travel and tourism industry has been hit hard this week. On Tuesday, Disney announced its decision to lay off 28,000 workers. Today, the federal stimulus plan that provided payroll support to the airlines is set to expire.

Alayna TreeneFadel Allassan
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to quarantine after Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus

President Trump tweeted Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump "will begin our quarantine process" after adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.

Driving the news: Trump confirmed to Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday night that Hicks tested positive for the virus, and said both he and First Lady Melania Trump have since been tested and are awaiting their results.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House passes revised $2.2 trillion stimulus bill

The House passed Democrats' revised $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill 214-207 on Thursday as 11th-hour negotiations between leaders for a bipartisan deal continue.

Why it matters: The legislation, a slimmed down version of the House's initial $3.4 trillion HEROES Act, is Democrats' last ditch effort to strike a stimulus deal with the White House and Senate Republicans before Election Day, though many lawmakers admit they think the legislation has little chance of becoming law.

