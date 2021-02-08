Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial begins in the Senate tomorrow. As of today, there are not enough votes to convict him on the one article of impeachment he faces for allegedly inciting the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

Plus, why COVID vaccines are such a scientific achievement.

And, our thought bubble on President Biden’s stimulus bill.

Guests: Axios' Mike Allen, Alayna Treene and Sam Baker.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: