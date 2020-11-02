President Trump has told confidants that he'll declare victory on Tuesday night if it looks like he's ahead before all mail-in ballots have been counted.

Plus, how to stay sane on election night.

And, Joe Biden's China plan.

Guests: Axios' Jonathan Swan, Jim VandeHei and Hans Nichols.

