Older voters are dumping Trump

Something unexpected is taking place in new polling about President Trump and his standing among elderly Americans. A recent NBC/Wall Street Journal poll showed that Joe Biden leads among voters 65 and over. This is a group that Trump won in 2016 by seven points.

  • Plus, Trump ends stimulus negotiations.
  • And, the pandemic is weakening democracy

Guests: Axios' Mike Allen, Alayna Treene and Dave Lawler.

The state of the 2020 election

We're 28 days from the election. President Trump has been released from Walter Reed Medical Center where he was treated for coronavirus complications. Meanwhile, Joe Biden continues to travel and campaign.

Ursula Perano
Polls: Biden leads Trump among seniors by double digits

Former Vice President Joe Biden has gained a more than 20 point lead over President Trump among voters ages 65 and older, two separate polls — one from CNN and one from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal — found.

Why it matters: Senior citizens are America's most reliable voters — and a group that's been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Biden's gains with seniors just weeks before Election Day could give him an edge in voter turnout.

Alexi McCammond
Poll shows Biden with 12-point lead in Pennsylvania

Joe Biden now has a 12-point lead over President Trump in Pennsylvania, according to a Monmouth University poll out Tuesday, which also found that a majority of voters in the battleground state think Biden better understands their daily concerns.

Why it matters: It's more bad news for Trump, whose re-election efforts have hinged on winning Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes. Biden's current lead is a significant improvement from his four-point lead in last month's Monmouth poll.

