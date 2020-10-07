Something unexpected is taking place in new polling about President Trump and his standing among elderly Americans. A recent NBC/Wall Street Journal poll showed that Joe Biden leads among voters 65 and over. This is a group that Trump won in 2016 by seven points.

Plus, Trump ends stimulus negotiations.

And, the pandemic is weakening democracy

Guests: Axios' Mike Allen, Alayna Treene and Dave Lawler.

