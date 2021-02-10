Former President Trump’s second impeachment trial began yesterday with senators voting that the trial is constitutional and can proceed. What clues does Tuesday give us for the rest of the trial?

Plus, 33 states are proposing stricter voting restrictions.

And, the United Arab Emirates joins the Mars Club with a mission that's hopeful for all Arab nations.

Guests: Axios' Alayna Treene, Russell Contreras and Miriam Kramer.

