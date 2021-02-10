Sign up for our daily briefing

Trump's impeachment trial begins

Former President Trump’s second impeachment trial began yesterday with senators voting that the trial is constitutional and can proceed. What clues does Tuesday give us for the rest of the trial?

  • Plus, 33 states are proposing stricter voting restrictions.
  • And, the United Arab Emirates joins the Mars Club with a mission that's hopeful for all Arab nations.

Guests: Axios' Alayna Treene, Russell Contreras and Miriam Kramer.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Feb 9, 2021 - Podcasts

The digital gap in remote learning

We’re a year into virtual schools — but the digital divide when it comes to our students still hasn’t been fixed. Consider this: 12 million students in this country don’t have internet access or the proper devices needed to do school online.

As some schools start to reopen for in-person classes, there's a danger that the digital divide will again be ignored.

  • Plus, former President Trump’s second impeachment trial begins.
  • And, how a showdown over real estate commission could upend the industry.
Miriam Kramer, author of Space
19 hours ago - Science

The UAE's Hope probe makes it to Mars

Mars as seen by the Hubble Space Telescope. Photo: NASA/ESA/STScI

The United Arab Emirates' Hope probe successfully made it into orbit around Mars Tuesday, vaulting the Arab nation into an elite class of space-faring nations.

Why it matters: With Hope's success, the UAE is now the fifth nation or space agency to operate an orbiter around Mars.

Kadia Goba
Updated Feb 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Impeachment managers, Trump legal team trade briefs ahead of trial

Former President Trump on Jan. 6. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Former President Trump's legal team filed a brief on Monday condemning his impeachment as “political theater," as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell closed in on an agreement setting the parameters for the historic trial kicking off Tuesday.

The state of play: Impeachment managers and Trump's attorneys will debate the issue of constitutionality of the trial on Tuesday, which the Senate will then vote on at a simple majority threshold.

