Trump's new legal opening

The latest Supreme Court ruling on the DACA program, which protects the status of people brought into the U.S. as children, gives President Trump a pathway to enact executive orders on policies that Congress hasn't passed.

  • Plus, doctors are getting better at treating coronavirus patients.
  • And, during Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, federal agents have reportedly been using unmarked cars to round up peaceful protesters.

Guests: Axios' Alayna Treene, Caitlin Owens, and Mike Allen.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Jul 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Pelosi accuses Trump admin of "violent tactics" against Portland protesters

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi conducts a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center on Thursday. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images/Pool

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) condemned in a joint statement Saturday the Trump Administration for what they called "egregious abuses of power" against protesters in Portland, Oregon.

Why it matters: Their claims that the Trump administration has used "violent tactics" comes amid reports of Department of Homeland Security officers in unmarked vehicles detaining the protesters without explanation.

Rashaan Ayesh
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House Democrats call for IG probe into use of federal agents in Portland

Photo: Ankur Dholakia/AFP/Getty Images

The chairs of the House Oversight, Judiciary and Homeland Security committees on Sunday called on the inspectors general of the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security to open an investigation into the Trump administration's use of federal agents against protesters in Portland, Oregon.

Why it matters: The House Democrats say the agencies "appear to have increasingly abused emergency authorities to justify the use of force against Americans exercising their right to peaceful assembly," pointing to reports of unidentified federal agents arbitrarily detaining protesters in unmarked vans.

Jacob Knutson
Jul 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

U.S. attorney calls for investigation into federal officers arresting Portland protestors

Federal officers in Portland on July 17. Photo: Mason Trinca/Getty Images

U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Billy Williams called for an inspector general investigation on Friday into actions of Department of Homeland Security officers in unmarked vehicles who detained Portland protesters without explanation, Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) reports.

Why it matters: Officers from the U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group and U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently sent to Portland by the Trump administration have escalated tensions between protesters and law enforcement over the past two weeks.

