The presidential election is coming down to key battleground states. Joe Biden was projected on Wednesday to win Wisconsin and Michigan, both of which President Trump won in 2016. These are also among the states where the president's campaign filed lawsuits to challenge the vote.

How successful are these suits likely to be? Noah Feldman is a constitutional law professor at Harvard Law and host of the Deep Background podcast with our partners at Pushkin Industries.

Plus, what's happening in the House and Senate races.

Guests: Noah Feldman, constitutional law professor at Harvard University and Jessica Taylor, Senate and Governors editor at The Cook Political Report.

