Trump's election lawsuits

The presidential election is coming down to key battleground states. Joe Biden was projected on Wednesday to win Wisconsin and Michigan, both of which President Trump won in 2016. These are also among the states where the president's campaign filed lawsuits to challenge the vote.

How successful are these suits likely to be? Noah Feldman is a constitutional law professor at Harvard Law and host of the Deep Background podcast with our partners at Pushkin Industries.

  • Plus, what's happening in the House and Senate races.

Guests: Noah Feldman, constitutional law professor at Harvard University and Jessica Taylor, Senate and Governors editor at The Cook Political Report.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Ashley GoldKyle Daly
3 mins ago - Technology

Tech's misinformation fight: Winning the battle, not the war

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Although tech platforms have made good on promises to check false election claims from political figures — up to and including the president — those efforts haven't turned the tide in the broader war on misinformation.

Between the lines: Dedicated spreaders of misinformation are finding ways around platforms' rules. Sometimes enforcement actions themselves provide fresh fuel for otherwise baseless conspiracy theories that the media, Big Tech and Democrats are colluding to steal the election from President Trump.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Biden close to victory with wins in Michigan, Wisconsin

Expand chart
Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin now called for Biden.

The latest: With those states and Arizona in Biden's column, one more — like Nevada or Pennsylvania — would be enough to put him over the top even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Senate wins wreak havoc on Biden transition plans

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Republicans' likely hold on the Senate is forcing Joe Biden's transition team to consider limiting its prospective Cabinet nominees to those who Mitch McConnell can live with, according to people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: The new Senate political math could essentially dash the ambitions of some Democrats, including those who have clashed with Republicans.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow