Three days after President Trump's positive coronavirus diagnosis, major questions about his health, the future of his presidential campaign and who Americans can trust for information about his condition are coming to light.

Plus, the State Department's recent cap on refugees.

And, how the virus is controlling us — rather than the other way around.

Guests: Axios' Jonathan Swan, Sam Baker and executive director of the Syrian Community Network Suzanne Akhras Sahloul.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

