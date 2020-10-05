28 mins ago - Podcasts

The unknowns of Trump's condition

Three days after President Trump's positive coronavirus diagnosis, major questions about his health, the future of his presidential campaign and who Americans can trust for information about his condition are coming to light.

  • Plus, the State Department's recent cap on refugees.
  • And, how the virus is controlling us — rather than the other way around.

Guests: Axios' Jonathan Swan, Sam Baker and executive director of the Syrian Community Network Suzanne Akhras Sahloul.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Oct 3, 2020 - Podcasts

The turning point

It's been a whirlwind 36 hours — early Friday morning, President Trump tweeted that both he and the First Lady had tested positive for the coronavirus. That afternoon, he took Marine One to Walter Reed military hospital. Now, numerous members of the Republican Party and the President's campaign staff have also tested positive for the virus.

Why it matters: This is a turning point – not just for the upcoming election, but for the Supreme Court confirmation process – and for this country.

Jonathan SwanAlayna TreeneMike Allen
12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

A West Wing meltdown

President Trump takes ride outside Walter Reed, with Secret Service agents in the sealed Suburban. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

White House crises of competence and credibility grew during a botched weekend that left even White House aides dismayed and befuddled.

Many complained bitterly about the leadership of chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Sam Baker
16 mins ago - Health

The coronavirus is in control

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus is an unaware little pathogen hurtling aimlessly through the air. We are much smarter than the coronavirus and should be able to control it — and in many parts of the world, we have.

  • But not in America. Not even in the West Wing — the most secure part of America. Here, the virus is in control.
