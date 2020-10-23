16 mins ago - Podcasts

Podcast: An actual presidential debate

Thursday night saw the final presidential debate before Election Day. In contrast to the first debate, this time American voters actually heard where each of the candidates stand on the issues.

  • Plus, what you need to know about Nigeria’s police brutality protests.
  • And, how Europe is reckoning with its colonial past.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev and Rebecca Falconer.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Oct 22, 2020 - Podcasts

A movement to restore voting rights

American society is filled with roadblocks that prevent people from fully participating as citizens. One of those barriers is mass incarceration and its impact on voting rights.

Margaret TalevAlexi McCammond
23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The cliffhanger could be ... Georgia

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

It hasn't backed a Democrat for president since 1992, but Georgia's changing demographics may prove pivotal this year — not only to Trump v. Biden, but also to whether Democrats take control of the Senate.

Why it matters: If the fate of the Senate did hinge on Georgia, it might be January before we know the outcome. Meanwhile, voters' understanding of this power in the final days of the election could juice turnout enough to impact presidential results.

Amy Harder, author of Generate
6 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Climate change goes mainstream in presidential debate

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty

The most notable part of Thursday’s presidential debate on climate change was the fact it was included as a topic and assumed as a fact.

The big picture: This is the first time in U.S. presidential history that climate change was a featured issue at a debate. It signals how the problem has become part of the fabric of our society. More extreme weather, like the wildfires ravaging Colorado, is pushing the topic to the front-burner.

