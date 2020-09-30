The first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden on Tuesday was a hot mess. It was difficult to watch the complete chaos in its entirety, but we did — and we have the takeaways.

Plus, why your mail-in ballot could get thrown out.

And, American workers are burnt out.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev, Stef Kight and Erica Pandey.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

