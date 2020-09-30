19 mins ago - Podcasts

A chaotic mess of a debate

The first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden on Tuesday was a hot mess. It was difficult to watch the complete chaos in its entirety, but we did — and we have the takeaways.

  • Plus, why your mail-in ballot could get thrown out.
  • And, American workers are burnt out.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev, Stef Kight and Erica Pandey.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Sep 29, 2020 - Podcasts

The evolution of fake news

Foreign and domestic actors are no longer using bots and fake accounts to influence the 2020 election. Now, bad actors are trying to trick journalists intro amplifying fake storylines.

5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden raises a record $3.8 million in 1 hour during debate with Trump

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on Wednesday. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden netted $3.8 million in fund-raising in one hour as the presidential debate with President Trump aired Tuesday night, his campaign confirmed in an email.

Why it matters: The amount raised on the Democratic donation-processing site ActBlue from 10-11 p.m. is the campaign's biggest fund-raising total in one hour on record. The money poured in during a fiery debate punctuated by interruptions and hallmarked by name-calling.

Fadel Allassan
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pundits react to a chaotic debate: “What a dark event we just witnessed”

The first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden in Cleveland on Tuesday night was a shouting match, punctuated by interruptions and hallmarked by name-calling.

Why it matters: If Trump aimed to make the debate as chaotic as possible with a torrent of disruptions, he succeeded. Pundits struggled to make sense of what they saw, and it's tough to imagine that the American people were able to either.

