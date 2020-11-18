Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

11th hour troop withdrawals

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it would withdraw around 2,000 troops from Afghanistan by mid-January. This comes after President Trump’s Pentagon reshuffle last week — when he fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper and a few other officials.

  • Plus, corporate America's failure to retain Black employees.
  • And, a new group wants to jumpstart electric car sales.

Guests: Axios' Dave Lawler, Erica Pandey and Ben Geman

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Nov 17, 2020 - Podcasts

A COVID vaccine wake-up call

Biotech company Moderna announced Monday that its coronavirus vaccine was nearly 95% effective at preventing illness during preliminary testing. This comes a week after Pfizer announced a similarly successful vaccine.

Dave Lawler, author of World
15 hours ago - World

Trump to cut troops in Afghanistan, but not to zero

Trump visits Afghanistan in 2019. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP vis Getty

Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller announced on Tuesday that the U.S. would draw down its troop levels in both Afghanistan and Iraq to 2,500 by Jan. 15, 2021.

Why it matters: The U.S. currently has roughly 4,500 troops in Afghanistan, so this will be a significant reduction even as it falls short of President Trump's promise to end America's military presence there altogether.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
21 hours ago - Economy & Business

Corporate heavyweights ramp up electric vehicle lobbying push

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A new coalition is launching — with Tesla, Uber, power giants like Southern Company, and others — that will push for electric models to account for 100% of new U.S. vehicle sales by 2030.

Why it matters: While electric vehicles are a growing technology, new corporate lobbying efforts — especially by powerful companies — could help spur faster growth in what remains a largely niche market.

