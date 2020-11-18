Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it would withdraw around 2,000 troops from Afghanistan by mid-January. This comes after President Trump’s Pentagon reshuffle last week — when he fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper and a few other officials.
- Plus, corporate America's failure to retain Black employees.
- And, a new group wants to jumpstart electric car sales.
Guests: Axios' Dave Lawler, Erica Pandey and Ben Geman
Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.
