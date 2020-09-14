Wildfires and smoke have engulfed the West Coast for weeks. More than 30 people have been killed across California, Oregon and Washington state and now, authorities are worried that these fires could result in a mass casualty event.

Plus, Joe Biden’s $3 trillion economic plan.

And, what the NFL learned from other professional sports before the return of Sunday Night Football.

Guests: Axios' Amy Harder, Hans Nichols and Kendall Baker.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

