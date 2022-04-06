UN climate scientists gave governments a “final warning” in a new report on Monday, saying that to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change, emissions must peak by 2025. At the Axios What's Next Summit in D.C. yesterday, Niala asks Ali Zaidi, White House deputy national climate advisor, what individuals can actually do.

Plus, how young “techno-optimists” are driving the future.

Guests: Deputy National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi and Axios' Jennifer Kingson.

Credits: Axios Today is produced by Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alexandra Botti, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Alex Sugiura, Sabeena Singhani, and Lydia McMullen-Laird. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at [email protected] You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

Go deeper: