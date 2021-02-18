One in three Americans has a criminal record that will show up during routine background checks, whether it's for a job or to rent a house. Now, states across the country are tackling this issue by making it easier to erase or expunge those crimes from their record — with Michigan set to soon enact the country's first and most expansive expungement law.

Plus, Washington takes on the GameStop saga.

And, America’s new can't-do attitude.

Guests: Axios' Jennifer Kingson, Dan Primack and Mike Allen

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

