Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

The future of criminal records

One in three Americans has a criminal record that will show up during routine background checks, whether it's for a job or to rent a house. Now, states across the country are tackling this issue by making it easier to erase or expunge those crimes from their record — with Michigan set to soon enact the country's first and most expansive expungement law.

  • Plus, Washington takes on the GameStop saga.
  • And, America’s new can't-do attitude.

Guests: Axios' Jennifer Kingson, Dan Primack and Mike Allen

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Feb 16, 2021 - Podcasts

Biden's first post-Trump moment

Donald Trump’s impeachment trial wrapped up over the weekend, with the Senate voting to acquit the former president on an article of insurrection.

Now as they head into a week-long recess, lawmakers in Congress are preparing for another big fight — President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

  • Plus, the private sector hopes to help with vaccine distribution.
  • And, the powers and perils of facial recognition technology.
Axios
Feb 17, 2021 - Podcasts

Texas's power problems

More than 4 million Texans woke up yesterday morning without power after winter storms that affected more than half the country.

Texas is the largest generator of wind energy in the U.S., and the outages have sparked a political debate about the state's electrical grid and use of green power.

  • Plus, Biden’s push for more inclusive immigration language.
  • And, the perils of long-term unemployment.
David NatherScott Rosenberg
21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

America's can't-do spirit

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The power outages in Texas are the latest in a series of disasters that will be harder to fix — or prevent from happening again — because Americans are retreating to partisan and cultural corners instead of trying to solve problems.

The big picture: From COVID to the election fallout to the utter collapse of Texas' electric grid, America is no longer showing the rest of the world how to conquer its biggest challenges. Instead, there's always another uncivil war to be fought — even when democracy, global health and now climate change are on the line.

