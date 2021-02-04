Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Trump-ism has the Republican Party fighting over its own identity.
Last night, after a tense hours-long meeting about the future of the GOP, House Republicans voted to keep Rep. Liz Cheney in leadership. That was following calls for her removal after she voted to impeach former President Trump.
At the same time, the party is split over Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is well-known for her past support of QAnon and other conspiracy theories. Today, the House will vote on whether or not to remove her from her seat on the education committee.
- Plus, why everyone is mad at the Robinhood investing app.
- And, how Tampa Bay is prepping for a pandemic Super Bowl.
Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev, Felix Salmon and Ben Montgomery.
Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.
Go deeper: