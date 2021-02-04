Sign up for our daily briefing

The fight over the GOP's identity

Trump-ism has the Republican Party fighting over its own identity.

Last night, after a tense hours-long meeting about the future of the GOP, House Republicans voted to keep Rep. Liz Cheney in leadership. That was following calls for her removal after she voted to impeach former President Trump.

At the same time, the party is split over Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is well-known for her past support of QAnon and other conspiracy theories. Today, the House will vote on whether or not to remove her from her seat on the education committee.

  • Plus, why everyone is mad at the Robinhood investing app.
  • And, how Tampa Bay is prepping for a pandemic Super Bowl.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev, Felix Salmon and Ben Montgomery.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Mike Allen, author of AM
17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's grand plan

President Biden meets yesterday with Vice President Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democratic senators. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Pool via Getty Images

President Biden told Republican senators in the Oval Office this week that he has "an open door and an open mind" on his $1.9 billion coronavirus rescue bill. But he has the votes on the Hill and overwhelming support in the country, so he knows he doesn't have to make any huge compromises.

Why it matters: Well, power matters. And Biden holds all of it.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
30 mins ago - Economy & Business

Why people love to hate Robinhood

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Never has a company been so popular, and also so hated.

Why it matters: We're now at a key inflection point in the Robinhood saga that's likely to determine whether having a snazzy app with name recognition is all you really need to overcome internal weaknesses.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerAshley Gold
40 mins ago - Technology

Facebook's booming business, sinking reputation

Data: Company Filings; Chart: Axios Visuals

Facebook's business may be booming, but for the first time in the company's history, that doesn't seem to be enough to convince Wall Street its future is bright.

The big picture: Several Facebook executives have told Axios over the past year that big scandals — like the 2020 ad boycott, the Capitol siege, or the company's high-profile battle with Apple — have been the hardest challenges they've ever professionally faced. Now, Wall Street is having doubts, too.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow