Trump-ism has the Republican Party fighting over its own identity.

Last night, after a tense hours-long meeting about the future of the GOP, House Republicans voted to keep Rep. Liz Cheney in leadership. That was following calls for her removal after she voted to impeach former President Trump.

At the same time, the party is split over Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is well-known for her past support of QAnon and other conspiracy theories. Today, the House will vote on whether or not to remove her from her seat on the education committee.

Plus, why everyone is mad at the Robinhood investing app.

And, how Tampa Bay is prepping for a pandemic Super Bowl.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev, Felix Salmon and Ben Montgomery.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries.

