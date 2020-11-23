Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Air travel and the holidays

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning against holiday travel. The day after, 1 million Americans got on a plane — the highest volume of travelers airports have seen since the pandemic.

  • Plus, how the country’s largest public university system is handling Thanksgiving.
  • And, the life and death implications of delaying the presidential transition.

Guests: Axios' Joann Muller, Russell Contreras and State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Nov 21, 2020 - Economy & Business

Air travel's COVID-created future

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Ann Ronan Pictures, Bettmann/Getty Images

A look at the future of air travel as we head into the Thanksgiving holiday week while coronavirus cases are surging and the CDC is urging Americans to avoid travel.

Deep Dive (8 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Nov 21, 2020 - Podcasts

The state of air travel, as Thanksgiving week begins

For some, air travel is that thing you did before the pandemic. It wasn't much fun, but you kind of miss it. Others are at an airport right now, ignoring CDC warnings about Thanksgiving travel.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the present and future of air travel, including the health of Boeing and what this week could mean for COVID-19 spread.

Joann Muller, author of Navigate
Nov 21, 2020 - Economy & Business

Airlines plot course for coronavirus survival

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Ann Ronan Pictures, Bettmann/Getty Images

With the coronavirus pandemic worsening and no more help in sight from the U.S. government, airlines and airports are scrambling to survive the worst crisis in aviation history.

Why it matters: Promising vaccines offer hope for a recovery, but not until large swaths of the global population are immunized, and that could take years. To get people flying again, airlines are pushing testing and rethinking the travel experience.

Deep Dive (8 min. read)Arrow