Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning against holiday travel. The day after, 1 million Americans got on a plane — the highest volume of travelers airports have seen since the pandemic.

Plus, how the country’s largest public university system is handling Thanksgiving.

And, the life and death implications of delaying the presidential transition.

Guests: Axios' Joann Muller, Russell Contreras and State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

