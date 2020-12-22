Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Tesla's wild 2020 ride

Tesla’s stock has gone up almost 700%. That’s huge considering the average stock market return is around 10% per year.

This week, Tesla started trading as part of the famous S&P 500, a basket of some of the biggest publicly traded companies in America. Think Apple, Walmart or Johnson & Johnson. And because many Americans invest in funds that track the S&P, a whole lot more people now own a piece of Tesla — for better or worse.

  • Plus, the post-pandemic job market.
  • And, how to have tough conversations this holiday.

Guests: Axios' Aja Whitaker-Moore and Alison Snyder, and Nick Bloom, economics professor at Stanford University.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Erica Pandey, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios
Dec 21, 2020 - Podcasts

The $900 billion compromise

We've been talking about a second stimulus deal for months. Last night, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced both sides have finally come to an agreement.

  • Plus, we could soon have self-driving taxis.
  • And, America’s somehow fitting, terrible end to 2020.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
10 mins ago - Economy & Business

"Unreliable" news sources got more traction in 2020

Data: NewsGuard; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Unreliable news websites significantly increased their share of engagement among the top performing news sources on social media this year, according to a new analysis from NewsGuard provided to Axios.

Why it matters: Quality filters from Big Tech platforms didn’t stop inflammatory headlines from gaining lots of traction, especially from fringe-right sources.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Miriam Kramer, author of Space
39 mins ago - Science

The space industry comes of age

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

2020 was the year the space industry started to prove itself — setting up big expectations for its maturity and growth in the coming year.

The big picture: From crewed commercial flights to startup space companies going public, this year — against the headwinds of a global pandemic — a maturing space industry emerged.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

