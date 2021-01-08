The insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday was unlike anything the country has seen. Some members of Congress have called for President Trump's impeachment. At least nine Trump administration officials have resigned. Was this a major turning point in American politics?

Plus, how QAnon fueled Wednesday’s riot.

And, China's crackdown on democracy.

Guests: Axios' Jim VandeHei, Dan Primack and Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: