The tense twelve days ahead

The insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday was unlike anything the country has seen. Some members of Congress have called for President Trump's impeachment. At least nine Trump administration officials have resigned. Was this a major turning point in American politics?

  • Plus, how QAnon fueled Wednesday’s riot.
  • And, China's crackdown on democracy.

Guests: Axios' Jim VandeHei, Dan Primack and Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios
Jan 7, 2021 - Podcasts

Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol

A mob incited by President Donald Trump overran the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday as lawmakers were planning to certify President-elect Joe Biden's election.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
Jan 6, 2021 - World

With Hong Kong arrests, China outlaws democracy itself

Hong Kong Civic Party members hold a press conference on January 6, 2021, following the arrest of dozens of opposition figures. Photo: Anthony Wallace/ AFP via Getty Images.

On Jan. 6, Hong Kong authorities arrested more than 50 pro-democracy activists and politicians who participated in primary elections last year, charging them with "subverting state power" under the national security law that China forced on the city last year.

The big picture: The arrests indicate Chinese Communist Party leaders see any form of true participatory government as an illegitimate subversion of their power.

Jacob Knutson
Jan 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House Judiciary Committee Democrats urge Pence to invoke 25th Amendment

Vice President Pence presiding over a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6. Photo: Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images

House Judiciary Committee Democrats called on Vice President Mike Pence in a letter Wednesday to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office, saying he incited the riot that violently breached the U.S. Capitol earlier that day.

Why it matters: The letter comes as Republican officials are considering drastic steps to stop the president, including censure, impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment, which would allow Pence to step in if  Trump were found to be unable to perform his duties, Axios' Jonathan Swan and Margaret Talev report.

