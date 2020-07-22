2 hours ago - Podcasts

Parents turn to schooling "pods"

Many school districts are still debating to what extent they might go virtual this year, but some families are taking their children’s education into their own hands. Neighbors are banding together to form schooling "pods" with private instructors as a way to secure child care and make sure their kids don't fall behind in school. However, this trend could deepen the educational divide along racial and class lines.

Guests: Axios' Caitlin Owens, Margaret Talev, and Kendall Baker.

Jul 21, 2020 - Podcasts

The global clash over a vaccine

The U.K. and China made big news with promising results in vaccine development for the coronavirus — the US, Russia and at least five other countries are also working on possible vaccines.

Why it matters: For a vaccine to work effectively, these countries should be working together. Instead, they're clashing. Countries like the US and Canada have even accused Russia of stealing our vaccine research.

Mike Allen
23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: James Comey to release new book in January

In a new book 10 days before the inauguration, former FBI Director James Comey will take aim at politicization of the Justice Department under President Trump, who fired him.

"Saving Justice: Truth, Transparency, and Trust," out Jan. 12, is a follow-up to Comey's No. 1 New York Times bestseller, "A Higher Loyalty." A press release from Comey’s publisher, Flatiron, says he'll also discuss his career prosecuting mobsters in New York. Comey famously compared Trump to a mob boss in his last book.

Kyle Daly
46 mins ago - Technology

The one big thing each tech CEO will tell Congress

The big four tech CEOs testifying at Monday's antitrust hearing will each offer up a key point to defend their firms and deflect lawmakers' wrath.

Why it matters: No corporate leader wants to see their industry heavily regulated or their company broken up. Monday's hearing gives Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos and Sundar Pichai a big platform to try to prevent that from happening.

