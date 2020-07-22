Many school districts are still debating to what extent they might go virtual this year, but some families are taking their children’s education into their own hands. Neighbors are banding together to form schooling "pods" with private instructors as a way to secure child care and make sure their kids don't fall behind in school. However, this trend could deepen the educational divide along racial and class lines.

Guests: Axios' Caitlin Owens, Margaret Talev, and Kendall Baker.

