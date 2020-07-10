Over the last few weeks, the Supreme Court has handed down multiple setbacks to President Trump and conservatives on cases ranging from abortion to LGBTQ discrimination. Chief Justice John Roberts' record shows he's not siding with the left. Instead, he's slowly but surely moving the court in a more conservative direction.

Plus, the airline industry suffers a gut punch. United Airlines warned thousands of employees to prepare for layoffs in October as air travel demand remains tepid.

And, the Black Lives Matter movement has gone global among sports teams.

1 smile to go: Hamilton "Mask Up" parody by the Holderness Family.

Guests: Axios' Sam Baker, Joann Muller and Kendall Baker

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. We can be contacted by email at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: