3 hours ago - Podcasts

The chief justice's long game

Over the last few weeks, the Supreme Court has handed down multiple setbacks to President Trump and conservatives on cases ranging from abortion to LGBTQ discrimination. Chief Justice John Roberts' record shows he's not siding with the left. Instead, he's slowly but surely moving the court in a more conservative direction.

  • Plus, the airline industry suffers a gut punch. United Airlines warned thousands of employees to prepare for layoffs in October as air travel demand remains tepid.
  • And, the Black Lives Matter movement has gone global among sports teams.
  • 1 smile to go: Hamilton "Mask Up" parody by the Holderness Family.

Guests: Axios' Sam Baker, Joann Muller and Kendall Baker

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. We can be contacted by email at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios
Jul 7, 2020 - Podcasts

China's war on your speech

Beijing's new national security law doesn't just apply to Hong Kong residents. Its Article 38 makes it illegal for anyone in the world to promote democratic reform for Hong Kong — including you.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Jul 6, 2020 - Podcasts

Tucker and Trump's culture war

In recent weeks, President Trump's rhetoric has become increasingly dark and reminiscent of his "American carnage" inauguration speech. The upcoming election has put a focus on his claims of a "left-wing culture war," the same language that Fox News host Tucker Carlson uses in his monologues.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Jul 9, 2020 - Podcasts

Facebook's civil rights fail

This week, Facebook failed its own civil rights audit. The internal audit showed the social media company still hasn’t done enough to protect users from hate speech or crack down on fake information used to suppress voter turnout on its platform.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow